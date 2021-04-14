Two ex-municipal engineers among 3 under DVAC watch

Chennai :

The accused officers were identified as Suresh Kumar, who was a municipal engineer from 2014 to 2018, and George, who was holding the same post from 2011 to 2014. The deceased draftsman who allegedly helped the two former municipal engineers in the graft was identified as Sobha, who died in 2018.





During 2012 - 2014, as per order from George, Sobha had prepared data for paver block stones in certain streets in Nagercoil municipality more than required and caused a loss of Rs 12.62 lakh. Similarly, Suresh Kumar and Sobha had jointly conspired in 2014-15 and prepared data showing the need for excess stones, causing a loss of Rs 8.9 lakh. The three accused had swindled a total of Rs 21.5 lakh in the name of laying paver block stones on the streets of Nagercoil. As Sobha died, charges against her were abated while the other two were booked under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act and various Sections of the IPC, including criminal conspiracy and cheating.