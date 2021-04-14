Woman killed by husband’s 3 brothers in Pulianthope

Chennai :

The deceased, Supriya of Gurusamy Nagar in Pulianthope, was a vegetable vendor and was said to have cases of illicit sale of liquor pending against her.





Police said that she got separated from her husband, Ruban, a few months ago due to differences and lived with her mother, Pushpa, who also has similar cases pending against her, and her two children.





Around 8 pm, Ruban’s brothers Sudhakar, Ramkumar and Prem Kumar reached Surpriya’s house and approached her for a discussion. As they crossed Gurusamy Nagar 9th street, they attacked Supriya with machetes, which they had hidden.





With severe injuries in her head, Supriya collapsed on the spot and the trio fled the scene. Supriya was rushed to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH), where she died without responding to treatment within hours.





On information, Basin Bridge police registered a case and handed over Surpiya’s body to her kin after a post-mortem examination on Tuesday.





A hunt was launched for the trio. Ruban was interrogated to ascertain if he has any role in the murder. Preliminary inquiries revealed that the trio decided to kill her as they were under the impression that Supriya was the mastermind behind Ruban’s elder brother Ramesh death, who was murdered.





Meanwhile, in another case, four days after a man was found dead in Kothavalchavadi, police on Monday arrested four persons for beating him to death. Kannan, a daily wage labourer of Korukkupet, was found dead on Kandapa Chetty street on April 8. Since the post-mortem report revealed that he was beaten, Kothavalchavadi police launched a hunt for the suspects with the help of CCTV footage and arrested four persons.





Investigation revealed that Kannan allegedly developed an argument with a boy demanding money under the influence of alcohol and the minor’s brother along with his friends beat Kannan to death. The accused identified as S Appu (20), M Rajkumar (21), P Panneerselvam (34) and S Jayakumar (18) were remanded in judicial custody.