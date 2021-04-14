Class 12 girl killed in road accident

A 16-year-old girl was killed after a van rammed her bicycle in Puzhal in Red Hills on Monday evening.

Chennai : The deceased, S Shalini, a Class 12 student, was a resident of Jawaharlal Nehru Nagar. The incident happened when she was on her way to private tuition. Madhavaram traffic police registered a case. Similarly, a 60-year-old man was fatally knocked down by a speeding car in Vadapalani on the 100-ft road on Monday night. Pondy Bazaar traffic investigation police retrieved his body and sent it for post-mortem examination. His identity is yet to be established. Police have booked the car driver, John Raj (26) of Gummidipoondi.