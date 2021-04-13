Visually-impaired to get free computers for their children

Chennai :

Over the past week, the NGO, Nethrodaya, which works with visually-impaired people to empower and enhance their lives, distributed six second-hand desktops to sighted children born to visually-impaired parents. According to the founder, Govinda Krishnan C, the computers were distributed at villages in Tenkasi, Uthukottai, Ennore, Nekundram and more, to Class 7 to undergraduate students.





“Online classes have been difficult for all students. Sighted children born to visually-impaired parents have to face the challenge of preparing for these exams on their own. While there are TV channels like Kalvi Tholaikkatchi and other resources available, having a computer and access to the Internet will equip them better for the exams ahead,” said Krishnan.





Krishnan said facilities like this are crucial to empower families of disabled people, especially their children during the pandemic. According to one parent, Subbulakshmi, this will be crucial in the days ahead of the examinations.





“We are doing all we can to support our children, but having this support for online classes and studying resources will be very helpful in the days ahead. We are still uncertain about whether examinations will occur or not, but this is giving us the comfort that our daughter will be ready for her exams,” she said.