Chickenpox cases among children see a surge in city

Chennai :

The Institute of Child Health has seen 13 cases of chickenpox since March among children aged below 8 years. “The chickenpox cases in children come with symptoms of fever, rashes and body pain. There are several misconceptions related to chickenpox and thus, many of them rely on Indian medicine and other forms of medicine also. Due to schools remaining closed this year, the infections have been lesser,” said Dr S Vijaya, paediatrician at ICH.





Lack of proper vaccination against chickenpox among children is another reason why there are outbreaks reported every year. The vaccines, after an initial dose, is followed by booster doses after four years. However, many parents fail to comply and that leads to infections generally.





“Many children below the age of eight years, who have not been vaccinated after the initial dose, are usually infected,” said Dr Mohan Kumar, consultant paediatrician at Stanley Medical College and Hospital.





He added that, as the temperature increases, the cases of chickenpox usually surge. Several other infections, including measles and mumps, have also surfaced again.





State Health Department officials say there are no outbreaks in the city or other districts, while individual cases have been reported and are being treated at respective healthcare facilities.