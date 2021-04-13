1.32 lakh people booked in 4 days for not wearing masks

Chennai :

The police booked as many as 1.32 lakh people for not wearing masks from Thursday till Sunday and collected a fine of Rs 2.56 crore. As many as 6,584 people were booked for not maintaining social distance and collected a fine of Rs 26.49 lakh.





According to a release from the State police, of the total 1,32,882 people booked for not wearing masks, 2,351 were from Chennai.





Similarly, 119 of 6,584 booked across the State for not maintaining social distance were from the city.





In Chennai, the police are collecting fine if people are gathered together in more than five in number.