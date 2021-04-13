Kanchi blocks 3 streets to stop spread

Chennai :

The second wave of COVID-19 is spreading rapidly across the country. In Kancheepuram district, the number of positive cases was less than 200 for the past few months. On Sunday, the count crossed 200 and more than 1,000 people are in treatment.





The district administration has decided to block the streets where more than two people have tested positive. Officials blocked Perumal Koil Sanathi Street, Lingapan Street and Sekupettai Street with steel sheets.





The public has been requested to not step out of their houses and all the necessities will be provided by the municipal staff. In 2020, the district administration blocked most of the streets for three months and the same is being done again to control the virus.