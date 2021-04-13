Odd-even formula for small veggie traders at Koyambedu market

Chennai :

The government had announced that retail outlets of the fruit and vegetable market would be closed to check the spread of COVID. Traders who were severely affected in the past lockdown opposed the announcement and staged a protest at the Market Management Committee office on April 9. The CMDA officials and traders held talks to find an amicable solution.





Following that, the government allowed semi-wholesale and retail outlets to open 50 per cent of their shops on a rotation basis. As per the decision, the shops with even numbers would remain open on Monday, Wednesday and Friday while the shops with odd numbers would be opened on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.





SS Muthukumar, president of Koyambedu Market Semi-wholesalers Welfare Association, said the opening of the shops based on odd-even numbers is impractical as the arrangement of the shops vary in the two complexes and would be difficult to maintain social distancing. “Hence we urge the government to restrict the working time and allow the functioning of all the shops,” he demanded.