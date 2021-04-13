Snatchers drag pregnant woman, cops look for culprits using CCTV clips

Chennai :

The victim Geetha (24) of Renuka Nagar in Pallavaram, an eight-month pregnant woman, was standing outside her house on Friday morning when two men on a bike stopped beside her. One of them then tried to snatch the 11-sovereign chain from her. Geetha fought back and shouted for help after which the snatcher pushed her and dragged her on the road even while holding on to the chain. However, with the neighbours coming out of houses, snatchers escaped from the spot.





Geetha who suffered injuries was taken to a private hospital in the locality. The complaint was filed in Pallavaram police station but since it was a failed attempt, the police did not take any action.





On Sunday, the CCTV footage of the incident went viral on social media and after that Pallavaram police registered a case and are trying to trace the snatchers.