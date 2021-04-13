Skeleton that of a male, say police

Chennai :

Police said doctors confirmed that it was a male with its skull size and added that he could be in the age group of 21 to 30. “We initially thought the bottom wear was a legging, leading to the misconception, but close observation confirmed that it was a track pant and innerwear was also of male,” said an official. The post-mortem is yet to be performed to confirm whether there is any bone fracture. Though it is not clear how the unidentified person died, police suspect, he could have been murdered in the nearby MRTS station and dumped at the basement of Greenways MRTS or a case of poison.





“A few youngsters have claimed to have spotted the decomposed body with just the bottom wear at the same place in November last when they went there to smoke ganja. So, the murder might have happened weeks before November,” said police.





Police said the person’s identity had to be established to get a clue about his death.