Politico dupes hundreds of chit fund investors

Chennai :

Police said Bakiyaraj of Paduvom Thoppu Street in Uthiramerur was a driver and holds a posting in the drivers’ wing of AIADMK. Bakiyaraj started a chit fund in his house four years ago and most of the villagers joined it. He had various schemes from Rs 5 lakh to 50 lakh. For the past few months, Bakiyaraj did not pay the money properly and recently the villagers noticed that Bakiyaraj had vacated his house and escaped along with his family.





On Sunday, villagers thronged his house and protested demanding money back. Police visited the spot and asked them to file a complaint at the Economic Offences Wing. Following that more than 200 people filed a complaint with the Kancheepuram Economic Offences Wing and police have registered a case.