Artists, designers interpret 36 letterforms in this design project

Chennai :

Artist Varshini Ramakrishnan is participating in the project along with her team at New Folder Design. For them, this year’s 36daysoftype is all about teasing one’s visual memory and how one connects visual elements to describe a place, object or person. “It’s interesting how humans identify a place/object/person using previously- stored visuals in their minds. We are all surrounded by colours, types, symbols and shapes and perceive them in our ways. We have decided to use visual memory and perception as the theme. We take everyday objects or places related to the letter and communicate it without mentioning the name. We have interpreted the alphabet B with all the elements, packaging, icons and graphics one can see in a bathroom. We are doing the project focussing on products or spaces that we see regularly,” says Varshini, designer strategist and co-founder of New Folder Design studio.









Letter E (Eye) designed by Indhu Kanth Letter A (airport) designed by Varshini and team





Designer Indhu Kanth uses design as a tool to express. The youngster, who is participating in the project, tells us. “There is no straight format as to how every type is going to come. Each letter and number expresses it is own dimension— there will be music-based visualisation (letters will react to the audio in the background), some alphabets will be interpreted through motion designs (3D, 2D and coding). Through the 36 days of type project, I wanted to understand my journey through the design and how much I have explored,” shares Indhu Kanth. The designer has not planned how each letter and number will be interpreted. “It is open-ended,” he smiles.















