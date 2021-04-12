Chinese signage at police station leaves city motorists baffled

Chennai :

The booth, located on MRTS Road between Velachery and Thillaiganga Nagar subway stretch of Inner Ring Road has a flashing board in Chinese, in red, for the last many days leaving road users confused about the significance of such a board in the city. The police assistance booth is attached to the Adambakkam police station in the southern suburb of the city and was opened way back in the year 2013.





The pedestrians and motorists on the busy southern sector of Inner Ring Road had seen police teams there occasionally but none seems to have been present after this signage board started flashing something in Chinese.





Meanwhile, a person familiar with the language said it was certainly a Chinese word. The word which has been flashing, ‘Guzhang’, means error or fault or malfunctioning. The board could be a Chinese product which has been flashing the ‘repair message ‘ in the language of that country, noted an official.





When contacted, K Prabhakar, deputy commissioner, St Thomas Mount, said that he would look into it. It could be a LED display error, the officer added.