Man killed for refusing to pay Rs 100 for lift on bike, youth held

Chennai :

The deceased, M Sankar of Tiruvannamalai, was a construction labourer and had been working in the city while staying at a house at Valarmathi Nagar in Kolathur.





On the night of April 4, Sankar returned to the city from Tiruvannamalai and since he was unable to walk home from the bus stop, he asked for a lift from one V Sasi Kumar of the same locality who was passing by in a two-wheeler. Kumar, who dropped Sankar near the latter’s house later demanded Rs 100 for petrol expenses and since Sankar refused to pay, Kumar hit Sankar and pushed him to the ground. While Sankar fell unconscious, Kumar took a Rs 100 note from Sankar’s pocket and fled.





Passers-by noticed Sankar’s body and alerted the police after which the body was sent for post-mortem. While a case of suspicious death was registered, CCTV footage revealed that Sankar was riding pillion in a two-wheeler and that it belonged to Kumar’s father Velu. After inquiries, Kumar was picked up and he confessed to having pushed Sankar since he refused to part with Rs 100. Kumar was booked under murder charges and remanded in judicial custody.





Police said that Kumar was returning home that day after roaming on his father’s bike since morning and wanted the money to refill the tank. “He thought he could get Sankar to pay the money by offering a lift, but since his plan failed, he pushed Sankar angrily and escaped with Rs 100,” a police officer said.