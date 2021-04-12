Wholesale veg prices up by 10-20pc, vendors seek easing of curbs

Chennai :

“While the wholesale prices have increased by 10-20 per cent, we have seen a dip in supply. We are now having 360-370 trucks arriving at the market daily, from 420-430 earlier, and this is due to the second crop. Prices are expected to increase over the week,” said P Sukumaran, treasurer, Koyambedu Vegetable Merchants’ Association.





The price of beans has gone up to Rs 40 per kg from Rs 30 per kg last week, carrots to Rs 35 per kg (from Rs 30), broad beans and beetroots to Rs 30 per kg (from Rs 25), peas to Rs 60 per kg, and cucumbers to Rs 30 per kg (from Rs 25).





However, prices of vegetables like tomatoes, onions and potatoes will remain stable over the next week, priced at Rs 20-25 per kg. These prices are expected to increase in a week, with tomatoes seeing the highest increase.





With the backlash following new restrictions announced for retail vendors, vendors are hoping to work with the Corporation to continue business shortly. “Our business has only picked up over the last two months, after a year of difficulty. We want there to be some sort of system, be it a rotation or an increase in the guidelines, so that we can continue business at the market. We are struggling so much, and this move will be difficult for us, ” said a retail tomato vendor at Koyambedu market.