Tension in Tambaram as traders defy civic body diktat

Chennai :

The Tambaram municipality on Friday evening had directed the vendors not to open the shops at Tambaram market as part of containing the crowd because of the second wave of COVID-19. The officials also said a new place will be allocated for the shops on Monday.





However, on Saturday morning the vendors opened the shops as usual. When the municipal staff asked to down shutters they refused and said they would close only after the new place is allocated for all of them. They also said they could not close their shops while the Tasmac outlet is kept open near the market.





The municipal staff then blocked the entrance of the market with barricades so that people would not enter the market. Soon, the market became empty in a few hours though the shops were opened.