Two more virus screening centres to be opened in city

Chennai :

During a recent meeting presided by Corporation Commissioner G Prakash, a decision was taken to open the new screening centres at Husaini School in Ramapuram and Jawahar Engineering College in Virugambakkam.





The civic body uses the screening centres to examine the COVID-19 patients so that it could decide whether the patient needs to be sent to home quarantine or hospital. The screening centres were opened during the peak COVID-19 spread a few months ago to reduce crowding at the major government hospitals in the city-





Apart from the new screening centres, Prakash, during the meeting, had instructed the respective zonal officers to make COVID Care Centres (CCC) functional at Victoria Hostel, Anna University, IIT Madras and Jawahar Engineering College.





Meanwhile, the tele counselling centre functioning in the Ripon Building premises will be expanded with 20 lines along with 20 volunteers working in two shifts.





It may be noted that around 6,000 fever survey workers, all under the age of 45, have been appointed across the city with an honorarium of Rs 400 per day.





“Also, orders were issued to procure 100 new tents for conducting fever clinics to conduct one fever clinic for two divisions. Fever clinics will be conducted at the street level in divisions where cases are high,” an official said.





Each fever survey worker has been assigned 200 to 250 houses to carry out the surveillance.