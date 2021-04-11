Man sets woman ablaze in CMBT, immolates self

Chennai :

They were identified as Muthu, a pavement dweller in Vadapalani, and S Shanthi, a conservancy worker, who stayed in the CMBT premises itself.The incident happened around 2.30 am when Shanthi was sleeping on platform 4 of the bus terminus. Muthu, who reached the spot with a can of petrol, poured it on Shanthi and set her afire. As Muthu had already doused himself with petrol, the fire spread on to him and both were engulfed in fire. Hearing for their cries for help, fellow pavement dwellers and passengers put off the fire and alerted the police and the fire control room.





They were rushed to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital in an ambulance where they were admitted with over 70 per cent burns. Around 8 am, both died without responding to treatment, according to hospital sources. The CMBT police have registered a case and further investigation is on.