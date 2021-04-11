E-pass mandatory for domestic passengers

Tamil Nadu has made it mandatory for domestic air passengers, except for those from Karnataka, Puducherry and Andhra Pradesh, to have an e-pass to be allowed to enter the State.

Passengers arrive at the city airport on Saturday Chennai : The Chengalpattu revenue officials have set up counters near the arrival terminal to issue online e-passes. From 9 am on Saturday, fliers were allowed to exit the airport without the pass, said officials. Passengers who are travelling from Tiruchy, Coimbatore, Madurai, Thoothukudi, Salem can travel without the pass, but temperature will be checked. Related Tags : Domestic air passengers | E pass