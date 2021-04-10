Chennai man steals over 100 cycles, 40 recovered so far

Chennai :

The serial theft was brought to light after Rajagopal (56) of Pammal realised that his daughter's bicycle that was parked in their apartment was stolen. Though he did not do anything initially, but was forced to check the CCTV footage from the building as his daughter did not stop crying. That is when he found a man getting away with the cycle. He then filed a complaint at the Shankar Nagar police station.





The police identified the thief as Kumar of Thiruneermalai and arrested him a few days ago. Kumar told his family he was working at a hardware tools shop. Every day, he would leave in the morning as if going to work and would give his monthly salary to the family.





But he would roam in the suburbs and steal bicycles that are immediately sold to migrant workers. He told the police that owners would not usually file complaint over stolen bicycle. Sources said Kumar has stolen more than 100 bicycles, of which 40 have been recovered so far.





Police sources said it was difficult for them to trace the owners, as nobody has filed complaints. However, the remaining cycles would also be recovered in a few days and would be returned to their owners, said the police. Kumar was remanded in judicial custody.