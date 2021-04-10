Police stations to get sanitary napkin vending machines

Chennai :

The facility was inaugurated by Commissioner of Police Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal on Friday at a function at Rajarathinam stadium in the presence of officials from the Rotary Club of Chennai, Tiruvanmiyur, and senior women officials of the city police.





The project will install napkin vending machines at all the 43 all-woman police stations in the city and AR facilities besides other offices. The project cost is estimated to be around Rs 7 lakh.





The initiative is expected to be helpful for hundreds of women police personnel working in the Chennai police. The process of installation of the vending machines in all police stations are already underway, an officer noted.