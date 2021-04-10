COVID-positive student stopped from boarding flight to Andaman

Chennai :

The Go Air flight to Andaman was scheduled to depart from Chennai airport at 8.15 am. While they were checking the medical certificates of the passengers, the staff at the counter found that Madem Swamy (21), a college student, had already tested positive for COVID-19.





They cancelled his journey and immediately alerted the Health Department. Airport sources said Swamy came to Tamil Nadu a few days ago to meet his friends. After he developed cough and cold, he was tested for the infection. When the results showed that he was COVID positive, he was asked to remain in home quarantine.





However, ignoring the direction, Swamy decided to go back home in Adaman and continue his treatment there. But when he reached the airport, he was stopped before he could collect the boarding pass when the airline staff checked his medical report. Officials from the State Health Department admitted Swamy to Chengalpattu government hospital for treatment. The place where Swamy stood and the airline counter were sanitised.