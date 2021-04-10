VVPAT with EVMs moved on two-wheeler had 15 votes, poll code violation: Sahoo

Chennai :

The EVMs had no registered votes in it, but the VVPAT which was carried along with the two EVMs had 15 registered votes and was used for about 50 minutes, the report said. The ECI will take a final decision on whether repolling is required, Public Election Department sources said quoting the CEO’s report.





The opposition DMK and Congress had cried foul over the incident and had demanded repolling in the booths to which the controversial EVMs belong.





Meanwhile, Sahoo, who released the breakup of female and male voters, said that the women outnumbered men in several districts. According to the data available, a total of 4.57 crore electorate voted and the final tally of poll percentage was 72.81, comprising postal votes. A total of 1,419 third gender voters also exercised their democratic right. In Chennai, 11,89,794 women voters participated and 12,09,458 men exercised their franchise.





About 2.31 crore women and 2.26 crore men cast their votes. Sahoo also released the details of the 75 counting centres located across the State to count the votes on May 2 and the protocol details for the counting and guidelines were also issued for officials to be deployed on poll duty.





With the increase in COVID cases, poll officials will have more counting tables on May 2 and the results may take a few hours extra. The counting centre will have protocols in place.