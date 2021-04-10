2 dead, newly-wed couple seriously hurt in mishap on ECR

Chennai :

Police said Ajay (21), Boobalan (25), Abdula (23) and Abdula’s wife Swedha (22) of Chengalpattu were travelling in a car from Puducherry towards Chengalpattu on the ECR on Thursday night. Around 11.45 pm, when they tried to make a turn to Tiruporur road, their vehicle was hit by another car from behind. In the impact, all four suffered severe injuries and Ajay and Boobalan died on the spot. The onlookers admitted Abdula and Swedha to the Chengalpattu GH and informed the police control room.





The Mahabalipuram police sent the bodies for post-mortem and registered a case. Police said Abdula and Swedha got married recently. Police said the car which rammed on their vehicle also got damaged but nobody suffered injuries. A case has been registered and further inquiry is on.