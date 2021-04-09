Madhavan Mukund to be next head of Chennai Mathematical Institute

Chennai :

The Chennai Mathematical Institute (CMI), a deemed to be university, on Friday announced the appointment of Prof Madhavan Mukund as its Director effective May 1, 2021.





He will succeed Prof Rajeeva Karandikar who would be retiring after 10 years as Director.





Mukund is currently the Director of the International Research Laboratory in Computer Science set up at the CMI by the French National Centre for Scientific Research (CNRS), and a Fellow of the Indian Academy of Sciences.





He has been associated with the CMI since it was founded in 1989, donning varied roles - including Dean of Studies from 2011 and Deputy Director from 2019 - to incubate, nurture and shape the Institute.





"At a time when mathematics and computing are transforming every facet of our lives, I am quite excited about the opportunities for the CMI to set benchmarks in teaching, research and industry-sponsored consultancy and to make a meaningful impact on society at large," Mukund said.





The CMI also announced induction of three mathematicians and computer scientists to its Governing Council - Prof Manindra Agrawal (IIT Kanpur), Prof V Kumar Murty (Fields Institute, Canada) and Prof V Srinivas (Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, Mumbai).