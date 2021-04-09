Cars collide in ECR, two die

Chennai :

Ajay, Boopalan, Abdul Razak and his wife Swetha were heading to Pondicherry on ECR via Mammallapuram. Tragedy struck while their car tried to take a sudden turn at Perur junction, it collided with another speeding car.





Ajay and Boopalan died on the spot while Razak and Swetha are in a critical condition, undergoing treatment at Chengalpattu Government medical college. There were no fatalities or serious injuries in the other car.





A case has been registered by the Mammallapuram police and the investigations are underway.