Corpn issues orders to inoculate all above 45 years of age in next 15 days

Chennai :

In an internal communication sent to the zonal health officials and zonal medical officers, the civic body urged field officials to utilise fever survey workers and Friend of COVID citizen Under Surveillance (FOCUS) volunteers to create awareness and send residents to the nearest vaccination site. “The drive to cover all people above 45 with comorbidities should be completed in 15 days,” an official said. The civic body is trying to increase the daily vaccinations to more than 35,000 people. A few weeks ago, before the election campaigns, the Corporation was vaccinating more than 35,000 persons/day but the numbers came down due to poll work. Field officials have also been asked to impose heavy fines on establishments violating any of the norms.





The government also reconstituted Field Support Teams (FST) for all the 15 zones here and named Monitoring Officers for all other 36 districts. Three officials, one each from revenue, police and health departments would be part of the FSTs in every Chennai zone.