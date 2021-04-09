Traders’ federation flays curb on retail trade at Koyambedu

Chennai :

In a statement, AM Vikrama Raja, State president of the federation, pointed out that the livelihood of retail traders in Koyambedu market was affected for around eight months due to the lockdown. “The traders are limping back to normalcy now only. The business has already come down to 40 per cent,” he added.





Pointing out the low voter turnout in the city during the State Assembly election, Vikrama Raja noted that the voter turnout was low due to migration of a large number of people.





“Despite repeated requests to the government to consult the traders before taking such decisions, the officials are taking arbitrary decisions. This affects livelihoods and also economy of the country. It is injustice to impose restrictions on the traders who are running without any funding or other support from the government,” he added.





He urged the government to lift the restrictions imposed on retail business and allow business on a rotational basis. “If the government interferes in various businesses in the name of COVID-19 restrictions, the federation will stage protest against it,” he warned.