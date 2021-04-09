Kin demands probe into woman’s death

Chennai :

The police said Chinnarasu (30) of Ketancherry village in Maduranthagam is a private factory employee in Tiruppur. He was in a relationship with Selvarani (30), who was his colleague, and they got married four years ago. The couple has two children. On Tuesday, Selvarani was found dead in the house and the Maduranthagam police sent the body for post-mortem examination to a government hospital. Meanwhile, Selvarani’s father, Govindaraj, filed a complaint accusing Chinnarasu and his mother of his daughter’s suicide. The police, after an inquiry, registered a case against them.





On Thursday, when Selvarani’s body was handed over to the family at Maduranthagan GH, they started to protest by blocking the Maduranthagam-Sunamedu road.





They claimed that Chinnarasu was involved with another woman and when Selvarani questioned it, he killed her and made it look like a suicide. The police promised to arrest the accused after the inquiry and later the mob was dispersed.