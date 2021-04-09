Mercury levels to rise further in next 48 hours

Chennai :

However, a further rise in mercury levels is expected in the next 48 hours in the city. As per Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) officials, weather conditions are likely to intensify due to increased heat in the coming days, with about a maximum of 36 degrees Celsius. Other districts are also likely to witness an increase in the temperature as dry weather continues.





As per RMC officials, the maximum temperature is likely to be above normal by 2-3 degrees Celsius in several districts, including Chennai, Perambalur, Erode, Vellore and Dindigul. The districts that recorded a maximum temperature of more than 35 degrees Celsius on Thursday included Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, and Vellore.





The two weather stations in the city at Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam recorded a maximum temperature of 33.7 and 36 degrees Celsius on Thursday. In the next 48 hours, the maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 36 and 26 degrees Celsius respectively.





According to RMC, isolated places over Western Ghats districts and South Tamil Nadu are to experience thunderstorm with light to moderate rain in the next 48 hours.