16 persons test positive in Maduranthagam

Chennai :

Sources said three of a family tested positive and were admitted to the hospital in Sairam Nagar in Maduranthagam. The municipality sanitised the area and home quarantined other family members.





As many as 16 people have tested positive and six of them have been admitted to the hospital, while others are quarantined to their homes. Following the rise in COVID cases, the municipality has started to collect fine from those who step out without wearing a face mask. It has also requested residents to follow all the guidelines recommended by the government.