5 volunteers per ward to monitor patients under home quarantine

Chennai :

A Corporation field official said the instructions were also given to resume door-to-door fever surveillance from Friday. “We have been asked to equip the survey workers with thermal guns, pulse oxymeters and registers. We were doing the exercise till February and terminated the survey work after the number of cases came down,” the official said.





The official added that around 6,000 fever survey workers were already appointed and they started work a few days ago. However, owing to the election code of conduct, the survey was stopped after just one day.





“Apart from the survey workers, FOCUS (friend of COVID citizen under surveillance) volunteers will be appointed. There will be 5 such volunteers in each ward to help and monitor persons under home quarantine,” he said.





On the other hand, the civic body had decided to increase the number of fever clinics in the city. Directions were given to division-level officials, including sanitary inspectors and engineers, to identify 100 locations with a large number of cases for conducting fever clinics in those places.





As per the civic body data, as many as 1,15,033 fever camps were conducted across the city between May 2020 and Wednesday, in which 57,87,420 persons took part. As many as 2,19,449 cases with influenza-like illness were identified and samples from 2,13,528 persons were taken for testing.





Meanwhile, the city had more than 2.57 lakh COVID cases as of Thursday morning, of which over 2.42 lakh persons had recovered. There were 10,686 active cases, of which more than 90 per cent of patients are under home quarantine.