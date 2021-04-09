Chain snatched from woman in Ayapakkam

A bike-borne duo snatched six sovereigns from a 61-year-old woman who was going for a walk in Ayapakkam on Thursday morning.
Chennai: The victim K Bhuvaneshwari of Rama Bhakta Anjaneya temple street in Ayapakkam was walking in her neighbourhood when two men on a bike followed her and snatched her six-sovereign chain before fleeing the spot. Bhuvaneshwari raised an alarm, but in vain as the snatcher duo managed to flee the spot. Based on her complaint, Tirumullaivoyal police registered a case and launched a hunt for the suspects.
