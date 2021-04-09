Miscreants break windshields of four cars, laptop stolen

Chennai :

According to police, the owners had parked the vehicles in front of the houses as usual and were in for a shock on Thursday morning when they noticed the car damaged. There were no valuables in other cars, said police.





Meanwhile, a private firm employee from T Nagar lost Rs 1.10 lakh to unidentified persons who broke his car windshield in Sholavaram on Wednesday evening. The victim Venkatram was carrying the cash to disburse salary to warehouse employees and had parked his car in front of a hotel in Sempulivaram for lunch. When he returned, he was shocked to find the cash missing and the windshield broken. Based on his complaint, Sholavaram police registered a case.





16 cars gutted in Kolathur





As many as 16 cars went up in flames after a fire broke out at a car shed in Kolathur in the wee hours of Thursday. The shed belongs to Chandra Raja of Rajamangalam who does painting job for the cars. Around 4 am, a fire broke out at the shed and immediately Fire and Rescue personnel from Villivakkam, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar and Sembium rushed to the spot with fire tenders and a few metro water lorries were also deployed to fetch additional water. The fire was put off around 7 am.





Kolathur police have registered a case and are ascertaining the cause of the fire.