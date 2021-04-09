Youth hacked to death in front of father at Koyambedu

Chennai :

The deceased B Narayanan, a polytechnic college dropout, was walking near his house at Sakthi Nagar in Nerkundran around 11 pm after dinner when a seven-member gang surrounded him and brutally hacked him to death.





Narayanan’s father Bramma Devan, an auto driver, who was on the terrace of the house peeked out upon hearing the noise and was under the impression that somebody else was being attacked. After he heard someone rushing towards the gang calling Narayanan, Bramma Devan came down and was shocked to find his son lying in a pool of blood.





Though Narayanan was rushed to the nearby hospital he was declared brought dead.





On information, Koyambedu police registered a case and have launched a hunt for the suspects.





Preliminary inquiries revealed that Narayanan had an ongoing enmity with a rival gang in the locality and police suspect that he could have been murdered by the suspects in anticipation that he could eliminate them.