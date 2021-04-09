Virtual concerts are not the future: Rajhesh Vaidhya

Chennai :

“In my concerts, there is a segment called ‘the audience request’ where people can ask me to perform any song of their choice. That segment will go for 30 minutes where I play 50-70 songs. I decided to do it as a music series and started the Do You Have a Minute series. April 9th marks the 750th day of the series. The series aims at 750 days of celebrating Indian music across different genres and languages in one minute,” says Rajhesh Vaidhya.





When quizzed about performing live after a year, the musical legend replies, “We are happy to perform live after many months. Online concerts are not the future and we can expect many live shows in the coming months I hope that we will be returning to the new normal in the next six months,” he adds.





Rajhesh Vaidhya will be performing live on April 9 at Barracuda Brew.



