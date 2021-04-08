Auto driver who collapsed after vote in Kodungaiyur dies

Chennai :

Rajkumar and his wife walked to the polling booth around 12 pm. Since there were not too many women in the queue, Rajkumar’s wife immediately returned home after casting the vote while Rajkumar had to wait in the queue for about 30 minutes.





While walking back home after casting his vote, Rajkumar suddenly collapsed and fell on the road. Passers-by rushed him to the Government Stanley Hospital, but he was declared brought dead. The body was sent for post-mortem. Kodungaiyur police on information registered a case and further investigation is on. Police said that Rajkumar had health issues and added that it is not clear whether he died of fall or any other reason.