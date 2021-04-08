MLA booked for ‘abusing’ DMK cadre

Chennai :

Benjamin and some unidentified AIADMK cadre have been booked under Sections 143 (unlawful assembly) and 294(b) (obscene language) of IPC based on a complaint of one MP Navaraj, DMK’s youth wing functionary. Navaraj stated in his complaint that Benjamin and 25 others entered the polling station at MGR Adarsh School in Mogappair East around 9.30 am and tried to disrupt the polling. When Navaraj and a few other DMK cadre tried to prevent him, they were verbally abused with casteist slurs by Benjamin in return.





While a video of the MLA hurling abuses was circulated on WhatsApp, the MLA later clarified that he did not abuse voters. However, JJ Nagar police have registered a case on the incident and initiated an inquiry.





Police have also registered a case against MP Navaraj, Navasundaram and some other DMK cadre under the same sections based on a counter-complaint by Benjamin. He alleged that the DMK cadre did not allow women voters to cast their votes and he intervened to ensure smooth polling.





When contacted, JJ Nagar police said that they are investigating both complaints.