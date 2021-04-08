RPF finds bag with gold worth Rs 10 lakh within hours

Chennai :

S Mathikrishnan of Ganapathipuram in Kanniyakumari reached Chennai with his family on the express train on Wednesday early morning. When the family got down at Tambaram railway station at around 5.30 am they noticed that they had forgotten the baggage with gold ornaments worth Rs 10 lakh on the train.





Soon they contacted the Tambaram RPF who passed the information to the Egmore RPF. The police sources said the train reached the 5th platform of Egmore around 5.50 am and soon the RPF team thoroughly checked the train and recovered the bag from underneath a seat. On information, Mathikrishnan visited the Egmore RPF station and collected the baggage. The latter profusely thanked the RPF personnel involved in retrieving the gold and said he was surprised by their swift action. The RPF, on its part, advised him to stay alert during travel.