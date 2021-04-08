New safety measures at RGGGH after worry over drop in oxygen flow to ICU

Chennai :

According to RGGGH dean E Theranirajan, there are approximately 400 COVID-19 patients at the facility currently. In cognizance of the rising number of cases in the city, certain new measures have been adopted regarding patient monitoring and logistics, he added.





“During the unloading of the liquid oxygen for patients, we have two senior staff members monitoring the process. We are currently working on 24/7 monitoring of the pressure levels that are constantly being relayed to the senior staff. Additionally, we have increased the number of doctors working at the COVID ward to monitor patients and immediately report any changes in their vital statistics,” he said.





This comes in the wake of two deaths occurring at the hospital recently. Clarifying the issue, Dr Rajan said, “There was a drop in the oxygen pressure during the liquid oxygen unloading process, which occurred on Monday night between 12.30 am and 1.30 am. During this time, two patients in the ICU, who were in critical condition, died due to related co-morbid conditions. The 54-year-old woman passed away due to anaemia and the 62-year-old man passed away due to pneumonia and multiple co-morbid conditions. It was a coincidence that the event occurred at the same time, and there is no relation between them.”