An art soiree at mottamaadi

Chennai :

To re-introduce it to the city dwellers, he is now hosting an exhibition of paintings, installations and ceramic sculptures at his house mottamaadi (terrace) in Perambur. “My native is Tirunelveli and the landscape and lifestyle are different there. Each house has a different story to share. So far, nobody has documented the houses in south Tamil Nadu. There are around 35 paintings in this exhibition and they narrate the life in villages,” Prabakar quips.





When asked the reason for hosting the exhibition at his house terrace and not any galleries in the city, he chuckles and says, “I always wanted to exhibit my works in an open space like this and I felt this was the right time to do it. The art show is open to all during the evening time until Friday.”