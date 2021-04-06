IT, other pvt employees complain no holiday on TN polling day

Chennai :

Tamil Nadu's Labour Department control room here has been flooded with complaints from employees against information technology and other companies asking them to continue working from home on election day on Tuesday.





"Lot of complaints are being received against information technology (IT) and other companies compelling their employees to login and work from home," an official in the state Labour Department told IANS.





According to him, the details of the complaint are being sent to district labour officials for verification and action, and an "overall picture" will be known only later.





The state Labour Commissioner on Monday had said that strict action will be taken against industrial/business/commercial establishments if they don't declare Tuesday as a paid holiday so that workers and employees can vote in the Assembly elections.





Polling for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections is underway since 7 a.m. on Tuesday, and slated to formally end at 7 p.m.