Tamil Nadu Elections: DMK MP Kanimozhi casts her vote with PPE on

Chennai :

DMK MP K Kanimozhi, who has tested positive for COVID-19, cast her vote in PPE kit at a polling station in Mylapore, Chennai.





The Election Commission has designated one hour for patients who tested positive for COVID 19 to cast their votes.





Polling booths will remain open between 6 pm and 7 pm for the general public too, announced CEO Sahoo as only a few Covid-19 patients are going to vote.





Tamil Nadu has recorded a voter turnout of 62.42 per cent till 5.30 pm in the assembly polls in the state, according to the Election Commission (EC). Edappadi, from where Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami is contesting, saw 73 per cent polling.





The ruling AIADMK filed a petition with the CEO against Udhayanidhi Stalin, DMK candidate from Chepauk-Triplicane segment here for allegedly wearing a party insignia that also encompassed party symbol 'rising sun' while voting.