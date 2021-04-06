Polling Suspended In Perambur Constituency Booth After Voters Complained Of Tech Snag

Chennai :

Polling has been suspended in the Perambur constituency polling booth after two young women voter complained a technical snag in the EVM machine. The polling was suspended for more than 2 hours.





According to Makkal Needhi Maiam candidate A Ponnusami, when the girl and her sister tried to vote for their favourite candidate, the button against the candidate did not work. "They raised the issue with the presiding officer, but the presiding officer asked her to check other buttons. When she followed her instruction, her vote was cast. The presiding officer denied her the chance of voting for her favourite candidate," Ponnusami said.





Following the incident, cadres of Makkal Needhi Maiam and Naam Tamilar Katchi protested in front of the polling booth seeking the girl another chance and suspension of the presiding officer. The returning officer of the Perambur constituency and police officials held talks with the cadres.





Meanwhile, S Sandhya, one of the girls, who raised the issue, explained the issue and sought another chance to vote. On the other hand, the EVM machine, in which around 300 votes were polled before the issue, was sealed and replaced with another EVM.





Based on the girl's complaint, polling officials promised another chance for her and her sister.