24.27 per cent polling till 11am in Chennai

Chennai :

Up to 11 am, around 24.27 per cent of voters in the city voted.





Of the 16 constituencies, the highest polling has been recorded in RK Nagar, where 15.45 per cent of votes polled.





Perambur (13.54 per cent), Virugambakkam (14.30 per cent), Royapuram (14.68 per cent), Harbour (10.68 per cent), T Nagar (14.73 per cent) and Egmore (12.51 per cent) constituencies recorded more than 5 per cent polling.





The lowest polling has been recorded in Mylapore (5.09 per cent), Chepauk - Triplicane (5.50 per cent), Saidapet (5.60 per cent) and Anna Nagar (6.09 per cent) constituencies.





In terms of the number of votes polled, 41,803 votes have been polled in the Virugambakkam constituency, which is the highest.