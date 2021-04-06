Kamal Haasan Calls For Awareness On Ill-effects Of Cash Distribution During Polls

Chennai :

After casting his vote here at Teynampet, Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan on Tuesday emphasised on the need to educate people about cash distribution during the polls and its disastrous effects on their lives and democracy.





Actor-turned-politician appealed to the voters to vote for development and not for money.





As the voting for Tamil Nadu Assembly elections began on Tuesday, Kollywood actors including Rajinikanth, Ajith Kumar, Suriya and Karthi cast their votes in their respective constituencies.





MNM president and actor Kamal Haasan with daughters Shruti and Akshara voted at a polling booth in Chennai High School, Eldams Road. He waited in the queue to cast his vote and will be leaving for Coimbatore.