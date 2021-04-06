History-sheeter killed in gang rivalry, 4 held

Chennai :

The accused Karthik (28) of Otteri, Surya (22), Sakthivel (20) and a juvenile were secured after investigation and remanded in judicial custody on Monday. A hunt has been launched for a few more suspects, police said.





Police said that the deceased Madhan was a murder accused and had been recently released on bail. He was surrounded by a gang of men and hacked to death in Otteri on Saturday night.





Probe revealed that he was murdered in a dispute between two gangs peddling ganja in the locality. Police said Madhan was part of a gang led by one Manikkam and the rival gang is headed by one Sathya. Manikkam and Madhan were accused in the murder of Sathya’s man and were recently arrested, said police.