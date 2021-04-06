Initiation of suo motu proceedings cannot be appealed, holds HC

Chennai :

A single bench had expressed its inclination to take up suo motu contempt proceedings against the petitioner, P Bagyalakshmi, after holding that she may have abused the process of court.





But the first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy said the order by the single bench on December 21 did not prejudicially affect the petitioner except in a remark.





“Since a mere remark, even adverse, does not give rise to a right of appeal unless there is any other prejudice caused to the would-be appellant, the prayer for leave is declined,” it said.





“At any rate, if the single bench were to initiate suo motu contempt proceedings, due notice would be received by the petitioner and she would have an opportunity to explain her position,” the bench added.





“It is always open to a court to institute suo motu contempt proceedings and no permission of the Chief Justice is required in the exercise of what is essentially a judicial function.”



