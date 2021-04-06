FASTag helps man trace stolen mini lorry within hours

Chennai :

This enabled the owner to chase and catch up with the thieves, and get his vehicle back within hours.





On Sunday night, S Durai (38) of Nesapakkam, who drives the mini-lorry for a retail showroom in Porur, parked the vehicle in front of the showroom after work and went home. A few hours later, he received an SMS that fare was deducted at Vanagaram toll plaza for using the bypass road.





Startled by this, Durai rushed to Porur with his brother-in-law Ajit, but the vehicle was not there. Realising that his vehicle was stolen and taken through Vanagaram toll plaza, the two decided to trace the vehicle on their own, as it cannot take any other route until Irumbuliyur.





They set out on the bike, but could not find the lorry till lrumbuliyur. They then decided to proceed towards Chengalpattu, as the lorry has a fixed speed limit of 55 kmph. As they suspected, they found the vehicle at Maraimalai Nagar.





“There were two persons in the truck, who had bought dinner and liquor on the way. One of them managed to escape from us, but we caught the other one and took him to Porur-SRMC police station,” said Durai.





The accused was identified as S Venugopal (55) of Tirupur. Investigation revealed that he has two-decade-old vehicle theft cases in the city.





“The accused and decided to steal a vehicle as since there is a demand for mini load vehicles in Tirupur to transport garments. He said he would get Rs 25,000 per month if he rented the vehicle to a garment company. But right now he is cooling his heels behind bars,” said a police official.