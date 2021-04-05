Lawfully yours: By Retd Justice K Chandru

Chennai :

Using filthy, objectionable words in public forum a criminal offence





I wish to file a PIL against political parties for using filthy and objectionable words while addressing the public. I know that rival parties are objecting but I am of the opinion that it is we, the public, who are getting most affected by these loose talks. I usually have a discussion with my 11-year-old granddaughter on the news, but when she asked me what exactly was spoken in these rallies, I felt too ashamed to explain. As a concerned citizen, I wish for all these so-called leaders to stop such talks and focus on civic and social matters. Please advise me on my rights.





— Bhima Das, Chennai





Using filthy and objectionable words in a public forum is a criminal offence, whether during election time or otherwise. Aggrieved parties can always invoke the criminal procedure for taking action against such persons. Any public interest litigation on this core will neither bring the desired result nor correct such bad elements. Only if the courts are unhappy with your action, they may impose a cost on you. Your PIL will become a bitter pill. The only safeguard you have is not to vote for such elements or their parties and if you think every one of them is behaving in the same way, you have a NOTA option. As far as explaining to your 11-year-old daughter is concerned, she will know the political situation in her own way and appropriate time.





DISCLAIMER: The views expressed here are of Justice K Chandru, who is providing guidance and direction based on his rich experience and knowledge of the law. This is not a substitute for legal recourse which must be taken as a follow-up if so recommended in these columns